689 area code overlay coming to Central Florida in June

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting June 4, 689 will join 407 in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. According to the Florida Public Service Commission, the new area code is being implemented because they are running out of available 407 numbers.

689 Area Code Coming in June for Central Florida https://t.co/vhQcaa9sF1 — Florida PSC (@floridapsc) May 31, 2019

According to a news release:

"Starting on June 4, 2019, telephone customers in the 407/321 area code overlay region who request new service, an additional line, or in some cases, moving their service may be assigned the new 689 area code. The 407/321 overlay region services Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties, as well as parts of Lake and Volusia Counties. The portion of the 321 area code serving Brevard County is not affected, and will not receive the 689 overlay."

What is an area code overlay? An overlay is the addition of an area code to the same geographic region as existing area codes. This overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone number.

FreeImages.com/Nimalan Tharmalingam

Here are six facts about the area code change you should know:

Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls and operator-assisted calls.

Customers in Brevard County will continue to dial 7 digits for local calls within the 321 area code, 10 digits for local calls to other area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls and operator-assisted calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Customers should continue to identify their phone number as a 10-digit phone number ( 3-digit area code + 7-digit phone number) when sharing their number with friends, family, and business partners.

Florida PSC is asking customers to make sure that services and automatic dialing equipment recognizes the new code as a valid area code. Examples of such equipment include:

Life safety systems

Medical monitoring devices

Stored numbers in mobile and corded phones

PBXs

Fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

Safety alarm and security systems

Speed dialers

Call forwarding settings

Voicemail settings

For more information you are asked to call your current service provider, access your service provider’s website or call the PSC’s toll-free number at 1-800-342-3552.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.