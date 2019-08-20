7 children, 3 adults injured in Seminole County fire

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Seven children and three adults were injured Tuesday in a fire in Seminole County, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. in a mobile home on Alma Drive near Altamonte Springs.

Seminole County fire officials said the occupants of the home were able to escape the blaze. Their injuries ranged from possible burns to smoke inhalation, officials said.

The children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. The adults, including a neighbor, were transported to another hospital. All their conditions are not known.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known.

#breaking: 2 kids being taken to the hospital. House fire in Seminole county near altamonte. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/CsagraMk4h — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 20, 2019

UPDATE: 7 Children and 3 adults transported @news6wkmg — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 20, 2019

