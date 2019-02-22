7 events around Orlando you should check out this weekend

It's going to be a hot and dry weekend. Get out and enjoy the weather by attending some of these events around Central Florida.

Saturday

Downtown Food & Wine Fest

Feb. 23, noon to 9 p.m.

Feb. 24, noon to 7 p.m.

Lake Eola

Downtown Orlando

The 11th annual event takes over Lake Eola with mouth-watering dishes from more than 30 local restaurants, 50 wines to choose from and live entertainment. Children 12 and under are free.

Kissimmee Sunshine Regional Chili Cook Off

Feb. 23, noon to 5 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

You can enjoy chili, craft beer and some community fun.

Wekiva Island Mardi Gras Celebration

Feb. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wekiva Island

Longwood

There will be a beignet eating contest, crawfish boil and jambalaya, music, drink specials and more to help celebrate Mardi Gras.

Oviedo Mardi Gras

Feb. 23, 4 to 8 p.m.

Center Lake Park

Oviedo

Enjoy Cajun and creole cuisine, live entertainment and more at this event.

Maitland Screen on the Green

Feb. 23, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Maitland Middle School Soccer Field

Watch “Incredibles 2.”

Orlando Apollos vs. Memphis Express

Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Spectrum Stadium

4465 Knights Victory Way

Orlando

Sunday

Oscar Watch Party at the Enzian

Feb. 24, 7 to 10 p.m.

Enzian Theater

Maitland

This Oscars watch party is free and open to the public. It’s first-come and first-served seating.



