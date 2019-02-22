7 events around Orlando you should check out this weekend

It's going to be a hot and dry weekend. Get out and enjoy the weather by attending some of these events around Central Florida.
Saturday
Feb. 23, noon to 9 p.m.
Feb. 24, noon to 7 p.m.
Lake Eola
Downtown Orlando
The 11th annual event takes over Lake Eola with mouth-watering dishes from more than 30 local restaurants, 50 wines to choose from and live entertainment. Children 12 and under are free.
Kissimmee Sunshine Regional Chili Cook Off
Feb. 23, noon to 5 p.m.
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
You can enjoy chili, craft beer and some community fun.
Wekiva Island Mardi Gras Celebration
Feb. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.
Wekiva Island
Longwood
There will be a beignet eating contest, crawfish boil and jambalaya, music, drink specials and more to help celebrate Mardi Gras.
Feb. 23, 4 to 8 p.m.
Center Lake Park
Oviedo
Enjoy Cajun and creole cuisine, live entertainment and more at this event.
Feb. 23, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Maitland Middle School Soccer Field
Watch “Incredibles 2.”
Orlando Apollos vs. Memphis Express
Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
Spectrum Stadium
4465 Knights Victory Way
Orlando
Sunday
Oscar Watch Party at the Enzian
Feb. 24, 7 to 10 p.m.
Enzian Theater
Maitland
This Oscars watch party is free and open to the public. It’s first-come and first-served seating.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.