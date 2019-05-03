7 events to enjoy this weekend around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hooray for the weekend. With beautiful weather and amazing communities, there's always something going on around Central Florida. Get out and explore these events this weekend.

Saturday

St. Johns River Festival of the Arts

May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Historic Downtown Sanford



Magnolia Park Bluegrass & Folk Music Festival

May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Magnolia Park

2929 S. Binion Road, Apopka



City of Ocoee Annual Community Picnic

May 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vignetti Park

1910 Adair St., Ocoee



May the Fourth Be With You

May 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Audubon Park Garden District



Night of Destruction

May 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

Orlando Speedworld Oval

19164 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Sunday

Cinco De Mayo Celebration

May 5, 11 a.m.

Boxi Park

6877 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando



Family Movie Night at Old Town – “Wall-E”

May 5, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

