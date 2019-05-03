News

7 events to enjoy this weekend around Central Florida

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Orlando Speed World Dragway.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hooray for the weekend. With beautiful weather and amazing communities, there's always something going on around Central Florida. Get out and explore these events this weekend. 

 

Saturday

St. Johns River Festival of the Arts

May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Historic Downtown Sanford


Magnolia Park Bluegrass & Folk Music Festival

May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Magnolia Park
2929 S. Binion Road, Apopka


City of Ocoee Annual Community Picnic

May 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Vignetti Park
1910 Adair St., Ocoee


May the Fourth Be With You

May 4, 6 to 10 p.m. 

Audubon Park Garden District 


Night of Destruction

May 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

Orlando Speedworld Oval
19164 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Sunday

Cinco De Mayo Celebration

May 5, 11 a.m. 

Boxi Park
6877 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando


Family Movie Night at Old Town – “Wall-E”

May 5, 7 p.m. 

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

