7 events to enjoy this weekend around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hooray for the weekend. With beautiful weather and amazing communities, there's always something going on around Central Florida. Get out and explore these events this weekend.
Saturday
St. Johns River Festival of the Arts
May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Historic Downtown Sanford
Magnolia Park Bluegrass & Folk Music Festival
May 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Magnolia Park
2929 S. Binion Road, Apopka
City of Ocoee Annual Community Picnic
May 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vignetti Park
1910 Adair St., Ocoee
May 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Audubon Park Garden District
May 4, 7 to 10 p.m.
Orlando Speedworld Oval
19164 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Sunday
May 5, 11 a.m.
Boxi Park
6877 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
Family Movie Night at Old Town – “Wall-E”
May 5, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
