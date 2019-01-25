7 events to enjoy this weekend around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - While it will be a cooler weekend, don't let that stop you from getting out and enjoying these fun events around Central Florida.
Saturday
Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Valentine Park
Orange City
There will be a free shuttle bus to Blue Springs to see the manatees. Guests can also sample vendors, hear live music and take part in games for kids.
Fire in the Park Cookoff to Cure
Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Avalon Park
Orlando
There will be award-winning chili and a day of family fun.
Journey to the East – Tet Festival
Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Florida Fairgrounds
There’s free admission to experience traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations and more.
Jan. 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards
Clermont
Enjoy an afternoon of live music, wine and cheese.
Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Reiter Park
Longwood
Pack up your snacks and lawn chairs and watch “Small Foot” in the park.
Sunday
Jan. 27, 3 p.m.
Camping World Stadium
Orlando
Watch your favorite NFL players take the field at the NFL Pro Bowl.
Jan. 27, 5 to 8 p.m.
Avalon Park
Orlando
There will be 13 local food trucks available from which to choose.
