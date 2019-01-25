7 events to enjoy this weekend around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - While it will be a cooler weekend, don't let that stop you from getting out and enjoying these fun events around Central Florida.

Saturday

The Manatee Festival

Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valentine Park

Orange City

There will be a free shuttle bus to Blue Springs to see the manatees. Guests can also sample vendors, hear live music and take part in games for kids.

Fire in the Park Cookoff to Cure

Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Avalon Park

Orlando

There will be award-winning chili and a day of family fun.

Journey to the East – Tet Festival

Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds

There’s free admission to experience traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations and more.

Winter Music Series

Jan. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards

Clermont

Enjoy an afternoon of live music, wine and cheese.

Movies in the Park

Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Reiter Park

Longwood

Pack up your snacks and lawn chairs and watch “Small Foot” in the park.



Sunday

NFL Pro Bowl

Jan. 27, 3 p.m.

Camping World Stadium

Orlando

Watch your favorite NFL players take the field at the NFL Pro Bowl.

Avalon Park Food Truck Night

Jan. 27, 5 to 8 p.m.

Avalon Park

Orlando

There will be 13 local food trucks available from which to choose.



