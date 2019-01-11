7 events top list of things to do this weekend around Orlando

Food trucks, soccer and yoga with cats are just a few of the events you might want to check out around Orlando this weekend.

Saturday

Yoga with Cats

Jan. 12, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Orlando Cat Café

532 Cagan Park Avenue

Clermont

Spend one hour doing yoga and a half-hour playing with kittens. The cost is $15.

Seminole County Touch-A-Truck

Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Sanford Riverwalk

Bring your children to meet first responders and hot aboard their trucks.

Orlando Home & Garden Show

Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

Florida Cup

Jan. 12, 1 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

Clermont MEGA Food Truck Rally

Jan. 12, 2 to 9 p.m.

Historic Downtown Clermont

Battle of the Food Trucks

Jan. 12, 2 to 9 p.m.

300 N. Ronald Reagan Boulevard

Longwood

The 90’s Pub Crawl Orlando

Jan. 12, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sideshow

15 North Orange Avenue

Orlando



