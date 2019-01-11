7 events top list of things to do this weekend around Orlando

Food trucks, soccer and yoga with cats are just a few of the events you might want to check out around Orlando this weekend.
Saturday
Jan. 12, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Orlando Cat Café
532 Cagan Park Avenue
Clermont
Spend one hour doing yoga and a half-hour playing with kittens. The cost is $15.
Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Sanford Riverwalk
Bring your children to meet first responders and hot aboard their trucks.
Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center
Jan. 12, 1 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
Clermont MEGA Food Truck Rally
Jan. 12, 2 to 9 p.m.
Historic Downtown Clermont
Jan. 12, 2 to 9 p.m.
300 N. Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Longwood
Jan. 12, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sideshow
15 North Orange Avenue
Orlando
