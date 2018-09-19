7-foot deep hole in Goldenrod Road forces lane closures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-foot deep hole at the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Pershing Avenue has forced officials to close lanes of traffic, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The opening was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the hole is 2 feet wide. Its cause is unknown.

One southbound lane and the turn lane going from north to west is closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation is investigating.

Orange County Fire Rescue on scene at Pershing Av/Goldenrod Rd; Two foot wide, seven foot deep hole in road. One lane S/B closed. Turn lane blocked from North to West. Area cornered off. Scene turned over to @MyFDOT_CFL pic.twitter.com/fWM8q2QlRV — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.