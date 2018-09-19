News

7-foot deep hole in Goldenrod Road forces lane closures

Crews on scene

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-foot deep hole at the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Pershing Avenue has forced officials to close lanes of traffic, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The opening was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the hole is 2 feet wide. Its cause is unknown.

One southbound lane and the turn lane going from north to west is closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation is investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.