7 hurt in crash involving Lynx bus, semi on Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several people were injured Wednesday in an Orange County crash involving a bus and a semitruck.

Orlando Fire Department officials said eight people were hurt in the crash that took place near the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Ace Road at 4:18 p.m.

Officials from the Orlando Police Department said the semitruck driver was traveling south on Orange Blossom Trail when he struck the side of the Lynx bus as he was attempting to pass it.

Some of the windows on the bus broke as a result of the crash. The eight people who were transported to area hospitals complained of neck and back pain but police said there were no serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash told News 6 the Lynx bus was stopped and letting people off when the semitruck slammed into it.

Several fire crews were still responding to the scene around 5:15 p.m.

The crash left one southbound lane of Orange Blossom Trail shut down between John Young Parkway and Ace Road as crews worked to clear the scene.

