7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Seven people were injured in a multivehicle crash on Colonial Drive Thursday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road at 4:13 p.m.

Of the seven people injured, five were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials said three of those people suffered serious injuries; two children were among the injured but suffered less serious injuries.

Westbound and eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive are closed as of 4:30 p.m.

Authorities have not said how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Sky 6 video from the scene showed a black sedan with its roof completely missing and a white vehicle overturned.

#Crash: OCFRD on scene for crash near Colonial/Good Homes Road. As of 4:13pm WB/EB Colonial lanes closed. Patient count 7 (2 refusals/5 transports). Transport info: 3 pts transported w/ serious injuries (includes trauma alert). 2 pediatric pts transported w/ less serious injuries pic.twitter.com/0GTYAxm5RN — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 24, 2019

