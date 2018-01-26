7 people shot, 2 dead, in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two people are dead after seven people were shot in two Ocala neighborhoods Thursday, officials said.

Police said the shootings started after two people got into an altercation at the Parkside Garden Apartments at 621 N.W. Second St. around 3 p.m.

Four people were struck by gunfire in the shooting, police said, and one of those victims died from the injuries.

Later, around 7 p.m., police reported that one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the North Roads Apartments at N.W. 21st Place.

Officials did not immediately release detailed information about the shootings.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.