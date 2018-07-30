7 suspected prostitutes arrested in Daytona Beach sting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Seven women suspected of prostitution and one man and one woman accused of drug possession were arrested in Volusia County on Saturday during a sting operation, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The operation was conducted near Madison and Ridgewood avenues, an area police said is known for prostitution.

In each instance, police said the suspect willfully entered the unmarked vehicle and agreed to provide oral sex to the undercover detective in exchange for $40 or $50, according to the arrest affidavits.

Denise Shover, Kimberly Slezak, Kevin Findley

Police said some of the women also had drugs or drug paraphernalia in their possession when they were arrested.

Below is a list of the women arrested and the charges they face:

-Nora Cooper, 36, offering or agreeing to a lewd act

-Leola Miller, 43, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

-Brandy Ochipa, 44, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution, possession of narcotic paraphernalia

-Elizabeth Sundquist, 30, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution, possession of narcotic paraphernalia

-Ashley Kanarvogel, 34, narcotics offense, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution, possession of narcotic paraphernalia

-Dawn Springer, 49, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

-Denise Shover, 43, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution, possession of narcotic paraphernalia

While detectives were conducting the sting operation, they also arrested two people on drug charges.

Leola Miller, Nora Cooper, Brandy Ochipa

Police said Kevin Findley, 43, was found at Bethune Point Park asleep behind the wheel of his parked vehicle with a glass smoking device in plain view. A pill bottle with 31 alprazolam tablets inside was found during a search of the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Kimberly Slezak, 35, was arrested after an officer saw her drop a green cigarette box containing a glass pipe. She's charges with narcotics offense and use of narcotic paraphernalia.

The nine suspects were taken to the Volusia County Jail.

