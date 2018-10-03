News

7-year-old boy hit by car in Pine Hills, troopers say

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car Wednesday evening in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Movens Saintil, 7, was crossing Pine Hills Road south of Silver Star Road at 5:05 p.m. when Sangtae Han, 33, struck him in his four-door Hyundai, the report said.

Santil was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Han was not injured.

Troopers  said the crash is under investigation.

