7-year-old boy hit by car in Pine Hills, troopers say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car Wednesday evening in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Movens Saintil, 7, was crossing Pine Hills Road south of Silver Star Road at 5:05 p.m. when Sangtae Han, 33, struck him in his four-door Hyundai, the report said.

Santil was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Han was not injured.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

