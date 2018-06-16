7-year-old boy killed in semitruck crash on Florida's Turnpike, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One 7-year-old boy is dead and three other children are in the hospital after a semitruck crash on Florida's Turnpike Saturday morning, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash occurred near mile marker 290 in Lake County at 1:15 a.m.

The crash report for the incident said a two adults and four children, all from Fort Pierce, were in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling northbound. A semitruck, driven by William Irvin Anderson Jr., 51, failed to stop as it approached the minivan from behind, eventually colliding with it, according to the report.

Troopers said the minivan struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the road. They said the semitruck overturned on its right side.

Troopers said the boy was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The three other children and the driver suffered serious injuries, while the adult passenger had minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

