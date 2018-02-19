7-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old child was shot and killed Sunday night in Jacksonville, officials said.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that officers were called to a home around 9 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the child, identified by police as Tashawn Gallon, died. The unidentified 23-year-old adult was expected to survive.

Detectives said it's believed the gunfire came from a small, dark-colored SUV.

Officers said the child was not the intended target. It's unclear if the adult male was targeted.

