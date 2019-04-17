70-year-old Celebration man accused of leaving scene of fatal crash

CELEBRATION, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 70-year-old Celebration man is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Sadaqat Jaweed was driving eastbound in a SUV on State Road 192 in the left turn lane.

Luis De Valle Rosado was driving a motorcycle westbound on State Road 192. Investigators said Jaweed attempted to make a left turn to go north onto Diplomat Circle and moved into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV and was ejected from the bike, according to FHP.

FHP said Jaweed left the crash scene. Deputies with Osceola County found him in a neighborhood in the area, according to FHP.

Jaweed was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.