DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 72-year-old man died after being found unresponsive in the water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Lifeguards found the man in shallow water at about 2:30 p.m. near Silver Beach Approach. He was brought to the shore, where lifeguards performed resuscitation efforts. Then he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

