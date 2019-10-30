$72,000 seized from traveler at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized $72,000 in cash that was bundled up in a traveler's backpack at Orlando International Airport recently, the agency said in a news release.

Policy requires that travelers report to CBP when they are traveling to or from the United States with $10,000 or more in their possession. The currency can be reported using this form.

In this case, officials said the traveler initially said he or she only had $15,000 then wrote the amount was $51,000.

“Travelers are given multiple opportunities to make a truthful declaration and must comply with currency reporting regulations and all U.S. laws,” CBP Orlando Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone said. “CBP officers are steadfastly committed to enforcing federal currency reporting laws and over 400 laws on behalf of over 40 other U.S. government agencies.”

Those who violate U.S. currency reporting laws face arrest or having their cash seized.

