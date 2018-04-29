73-year-old scooter driver dies after crash with pickup truck, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman died after a pickup truck crashed into the scooter she was on Sunday morning in Lake County, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said David Currie, 43, was driving a 2007 Honda pickup truck northbound on State Road 33 around 10:55 a.m. when he traveled onto the east shoulder then made a U-turn to travel south on State Road 33.

During the U-turn, Currie traveled into the direct path of 73-year-old Donna Newman, who was behind Currie on a 2005 Honda scooter, according to a crash report.

The front of the scooter struck the left side of the truck during the crash, officials said.

Newman was killed in the crash and Currie suffered minor injuries.

The crash is not believed to be alcohol-related. Troopers said the fatal crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

