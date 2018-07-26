74-year-old man found dead in Fruitland Park near stolen SUV, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 74-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning on a road near Fruitland Park, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

His body was found at 4:30 a.m. near Maywood Bay Drive and Metcalf Way, FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said.

A stolen SUV from Leesburg was found near the man's body, but officials said it is unclear if it is connected to the death.

The cause of the man's death is unknown. His name has not been released.

FHP is in possession of the stolen SUV in case it is connected to the man's death.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.