PANAMA CITY, Fla. - There are gators, and then there are gators.

Some Florida fishermen recently caught a 12-foot, 750-pound alligator in Panama City.

The men said they were hoping to catch a 5- or 6-foot gator and ended up with the beast.

Both fishermen have permits to hunt gators.

It's not known how they plan to celebrate their catch.

