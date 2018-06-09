76-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Port Orange, troopers say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 76-year-old Port Orange man died Saturday after his motorcycle was hit on Tomoka Farms Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 10:10 a.m. at Tomoka Farms Road and Shunz Road, troopers said.

According to the crash report, a Toyota vehicle traveling southbound on Tomoka Farms Road started traveling in the northbound lanes for an unknown reason, sideswiping one motorcycle and hitting the front of another.

The crash report said the driver of the motorcycle that was hit was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his name.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation and charges against the driver of the Toyota are pending.

