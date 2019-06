FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old landscaper drowned in a pool Thursday while on the job, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man's co-worker called 911, saying he hadn't seen the man in some time and believed he might have fallen in a pool.

First responders found the man dead in the 7000 block of Scruboak Lane at 11:53 a.m.

The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.