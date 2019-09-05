79-year-old Altamonte Springs man reported missing, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 79-year-old Altamonte Springs man was reported missing Thursday morning after he left his condominium and did not return home, according to police.

Altamonte Springs police said William Burke was last seen around 10:30 a.m., when he left his home at the Escondido Condominiums in a 2013 red Scion.

Burke is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon polo shirt, khaki pants and brown loafer shoes.

Anyone with information about Burke's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.