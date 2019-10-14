79-year-old pedestrian killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 79-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street in Volusia County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Dennis Immel was crossing the northbound lanes of Woodland Boulevard from the center median at about 10 p.m. when he entered the direct path of a Honda Accord.

The front of the Accord hit Immel, who died at a hospital, according to the report.

The 26-year-old driver was not injured. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, records show.

The crash is under investigation.

