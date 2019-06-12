8-foot alligator bites deputy's car before getting away

An 8-foot alligator was in the middle of a highway when a deputy tried to contain it until wildlife removal experts could arrive.

The gator must have been impatient, as it took a bite out of the deputy’s car before escaping, according to deputies.

You’re thinking this was in Florida, right? Wrong, it was in Louisiana’s Caddo Parish on Highway 1.

You can see from pictures a chunk of the car was ripped off by the gator.

There’s no word on the gator’s whereabouts.

