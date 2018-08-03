8 things to do around Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spice up your weekend plans with these Orlando-area events.
Friday
Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 5, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 6, 5 p.m.
Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Orlando
Price: $38 to $145
Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m.
Leu Gardens
1920 N. Forest Avenue
Orlando
Price: $3 child, $6 adult
Enjoy a unique setting while watching “Black Panther.”
Saturday
Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Altamonte Mall
News 6 is getting results in our communities this back-to-school season at the Altamonte Mall with our third annual Getting Results Expo. Be sure to join us on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the center of the first floor of the Altamonte Mall. Play on the air with the News 6 weather team, meet our anchors and visit over 30 booths packed with information you need to know!
Aug. 4, noon to 6 p.m.
Festival Park
2911 East Robinson St.
Orlando
Top chefs and restaurants battle it out to see who has the best burger in Orlando.
Orlando City vs. New England Revolution
Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
Sunday
Aug. 5, 2 p.m.
University Club of Winter Park
841 N. Park Avenue
Winter Park
Watch Opera Orlando, featuring soprano Laura Leon.
Rock the Night Summer End Party
Aug. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Winter Park Public Library
460 E. New England Ave.
Winter Park
The summer reading comes to a close with free pizza, dancing, games, prizes and more.
Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
