8 things to do around Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spice up your weekend plans with these Orlando-area events.

Friday

Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 5, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 6, 5 p.m.

Amway Center

400 W. Church St.

Orlando

Price: $38 to $145



Movies at Leu Gardens

Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m.

Leu Gardens

1920 N. Forest Avenue

Orlando

Price: $3 child, $6 adult

Enjoy a unique setting while watching “Black Panther.”

Saturday

News 6 Getting Results Expo

Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Altamonte Mall

News 6 is getting results in our communities this back-to-school season at the Altamonte Mall with our third annual Getting Results Expo. Be sure to join us on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the center of the first floor of the Altamonte Mall. Play on the air with the News 6 weather team, meet our anchors and visit over 30 booths packed with information you need to know!

Orlando Burger Battle

Aug. 4, noon to 6 p.m.

Festival Park

2911 East Robinson St.

Orlando

Top chefs and restaurants battle it out to see who has the best burger in Orlando.



Orlando City vs. New England Revolution

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

Sunday

Opera on Park

Aug. 5, 2 p.m.

University Club of Winter Park

841 N. Park Avenue

Winter Park

Watch Opera Orlando, featuring soprano Laura Leon.

Rock the Night Summer End Party

Aug. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Winter Park Public Library

460 E. New England Ave.

Winter Park

The summer reading comes to a close with free pizza, dancing, games, prizes and more.

Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

