8-year-old child fatally struck while riding bike, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 8-year-old child riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Conway Gardens Road and Curry Ford Road

Police said the child died at the scene of the crash. No suspect is being sought in connection with the fatal incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

