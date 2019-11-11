800 gallons of reclaimed water spills in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - About 800 gallons of reclaimed water spilled in Sanford Wednesday when a water main was damaged, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The spill started at about 2 p.m. and was stopped by 3:30 p.m.

Officials said part of the discharge entered the Smith Canal before utility staff could make repairs and add lime to the spill area.

The reclaimed water main that was hit and damaged belongs to the City of Sanford Reclaimed Water Distribution System.

