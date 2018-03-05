81-year-old woman, dog die in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 81-year-old woman and a small dog died Monday morning after the truck they were in crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jerry Hershman, 77, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 95 near mile marker 234 around 8:25 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he traveled off the roadway.

The right side of the truck struck a tree, according to the report. Troopers said 81-year-old Carolyn Perry, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene. A small dog also died, officials said.

Both Hershman and his passenger were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

