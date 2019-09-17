Missing 82-year-old Casselberry man found safe

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Update: David Roger Weaver was found safe Tuesday afternoon. He is in good health.

Original story below:

An 82-year-old man sounded disoriented around the time he went missing Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

A Silver Alert has been issued for David Roger Weaver, of Casselberry. He's considered missing and endangered.

Deputies said a friend spoke to Weaver Tuesday morning and Weaver told him he was driving around in his vehicle and was lost. Weaver sounded disoriented, according to a news release.

Weaver is believed to be driving a 2009 burnt orange Kia Rio bearing a Florida Panthers specialty license plate with number P6996. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has brown eyes and gray hair and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Weaver's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.