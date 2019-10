BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 83-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a road Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gerald Carson was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at about 7 p.m. when he walked into the direct path of a Ford pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man.

Carson died at an area hospital, according to a crash report.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.