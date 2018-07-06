9 things to do around Orlando this weekend

Orlando, Fla. - Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are nine events that might pique your interest.

SATURDAY

Cars & Coffee Central Florida

July 7, 8 to 10 a.m.

Sam's Club

11920 Narcoossee Road

Orlando

Sip some coffee while you check out some of Central Florida’s finest supercars, exotics, sports and luxury vehicles.

Lakeridge Winery Summer Music Series

July 7, Noon to 4 p.m.

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards

19239 U.S. 27 North

Clermont

Take in live bands at the outdoor stage and solo acts at the upstairs bar while sipping Lakeridge wine, beer and/or soft drinks. There’s also complimentary tours and tastings.

Florida Gun Shows

July 7, 9 to 5 p.m. / July 8, 10 to 5 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W Colonial Dr.

Orlando

Entry: $11/Day

Parking: Free

World Cup & Orlando City Watch Party

July 7, 2 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

655 West Church Street

Orlando

Watch the World Cup quarterfinal in the Orlando City Stadium Club before taking in the first-ever away match watch party on the video boards. A Orlando Pride match ticket is required to attend the watch parties.



Coke Zero Sugar 400

July 7, 7 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W International Speedway Blvd

Daytona Beach

Enjoy the holiday weekend with your family taking in NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 under the lights.

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

655 West Church Street

Orlando



SUNDAY

Orlando Farmers Market

July 8, 10 a.m.

Southeast Corner 512 East Washington Street

Orlando

Pick up seasonal fresh produce, indoor and outdoor plants, artwork, handmade crafts and more.

Drum Corps International, Marching Music’s Major League™

July 8, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando

Listen to an elite lineup of marching music ensembles.

Daytona Lagoon's All-New Summer Dive-In Movie Night Series

July 8, 8 p.m.

Daytona Lagoon

601 Earl St.

Daytona Beach

Relax in the wave pool or beach and watch “The LEGO Batman Movie.” Families already enjoying Daytona Lagoon for the day can stay later for the movie at no additional cost. Current season pass holders receive free admission to Dive-In Movies. Non-season passholders can pay a special price of $15.99 per person after 3 p.m., enjoy the park for the afternoon then stay to watch the film.





