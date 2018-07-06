9 things to do around Orlando this weekend

Orlando, Fla. - Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are nine events that might pique your interest.
SATURDAY
July 7, 8 to 10 a.m.
Sam's Club
11920 Narcoossee Road
Orlando
Sip some coffee while you check out some of Central Florida’s finest supercars, exotics, sports and luxury vehicles.
Lakeridge Winery Summer Music Series
July 7, Noon to 4 p.m.
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards
19239 U.S. 27 North
Clermont
Take in live bands at the outdoor stage and solo acts at the upstairs bar while sipping Lakeridge wine, beer and/or soft drinks. There’s also complimentary tours and tastings.
July 7, 9 to 5 p.m. / July 8, 10 to 5 p.m.
Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W Colonial Dr.
Orlando
Entry: $11/Day
Parking: Free
World Cup & Orlando City Watch Party
July 7, 2 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
655 West Church Street
Orlando
Watch the World Cup quarterfinal in the Orlando City Stadium Club before taking in the first-ever away match watch party on the video boards. A Orlando Pride match ticket is required to attend the watch parties.
July 7, 7 p.m.
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach
Enjoy the holiday weekend with your family taking in NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 under the lights.
Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit
July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
655 West Church Street
Orlando
SUNDAY
July 8, 10 a.m.
Southeast Corner 512 East Washington Street
Orlando
Pick up seasonal fresh produce, indoor and outdoor plants, artwork, handmade crafts and more.
Drum Corps International, Marching Music’s Major League™
July 8, 7 p.m.
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando
Listen to an elite lineup of marching music ensembles.
Daytona Lagoon's All-New Summer Dive-In Movie Night Series
July 8, 8 p.m.
Daytona Lagoon
601 Earl St.
Daytona Beach
Relax in the wave pool or beach and watch “The LEGO Batman Movie.” Families already enjoying Daytona Lagoon for the day can stay later for the movie at no additional cost. Current season pass holders receive free admission to Dive-In Movies. Non-season passholders can pay a special price of $15.99 per person after 3 p.m., enjoy the park for the afternoon then stay to watch the film.
