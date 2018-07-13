9-year-old Citra girl disappears after getting off school bus

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen after she was dropped off by her school bus near her home in Citra Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Chelsea Phillips was dropped off near the 2400 block of Northeast 165 Street around 2 p.m. before she left in an unknown direction.

Chelsea, who is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds, was wearing a multi-colored floral top with tan shorts and brown sandals when she disappeared, officials said. Deputies said she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.

