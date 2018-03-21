Girl, 9, hit by vehicle while riding bike in Orange City, troopers say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning while riding her bicycle in Orange City, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Deputies said the girl was riding the bike near in a crosswalk near Rhode Island and Carpenter avenues when the incident took place.

The man driving the vehicle told troopers he didn't see the girl because the sun was in his eyes, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers called the crash "very minor" and said the girl suffered a scrape to one of her fingers when she was "tapped" by the vehicle.

Charges against the driver are pending the outcome of the investigation, troopers said.

No other details were available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

