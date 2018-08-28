9-year-old raises $800 from lemonade stand, feeds homeless

APOPKA, Fla. - A 9-year-old who started a lemonade stand two months ago in Apopka was finally able to see his proceeds go toward feeding the homeless -- his ultimate goal.

Anthony Torres made his way around the room at the First Baptist Church, making sure everyone had a hot meal. He greeted people warmly, introducing himself and giving out handshakes and hugs.

“It's surreal,” said Tania Rosario, Anthony’s mother. “I'm extremely humbled by this experience.”

Rosario said Anthony started the stand in front of the family’s home, adding that he’s always noticed the people who are less fortunate in the area and wanted to help.

“... It's a bit overwhelming,” Rosario said. “My 9-year-old son (came) up with this, and here we are. It's coming to pass and he's actually going to feed 150 homeless tonight, and I'm really proud.”

The family had a goal of raising $500, Rosario said, but they hit $800.

On Monday night, Anthony got to see what it really looks like to give back to the community.

“I'm nervous and scared and excited at the same time,” Anthony said beforehand.

“This is really cool, when you get a young kid (who) really knows there's a need (in) the community,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said. “And I mean, how many weeks did it take him to raise $800? He has really worked hard.”

The City Council will recognize Anthony’s efforts Sept. 19, Nelson said.

Family members said they’ll be opening up the lemonade stand again very soon.

