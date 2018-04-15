90-year-old woman gets tricked by fake power worker in distraction burglary

DeBary, Fla. - According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man told a 90-year-old woman that he was with the power company while his accomplice stole money from a bedroom drawer.

The burglary happened on Gardenia Avenue in DeBary on Friday evening. The victim told deputies that a stranger knocked on her door around 5:45 p.m. When she answered, the man told the woman that he was with the power company and her power was going to be shut off soon.

The 90-year-old woman wouldn't open the door for the man, but police say he convinced her to let him onto the back screened porch. During that time, the second suspect came into the house to steal while the first suspect kept the woman occupied, police say.

It wasn't until a family member came to the house that they noticed several bedroom drawers had been gone through and cash was stolen.

Deputies are still investigating the case and ask all residents to be skeptical of strangers who show up unannounced and want access to your home.

