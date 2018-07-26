'Someone just got shot and he's dead;' 911 call released in fatal Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The woman who first found William Graham Jr. dead at Windsor Cove apartments July 18 told police she knew him, according to a newly released 911 call.

The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Mercy Drive in Orlando. The Orlando Police Department has already arrested 23-year-old Hyginino Atwell on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the crime.

In the 911 call, the caller said she found Graham lying on the ground inside of the apartment complex.

"Someone just got shot and he’s dead," she said.

When asked if she knew the man, the caller said she knew him, but not his name.

The caller said she heard gunshots nearby but was not sure how many. She said she did not see anyone around the body or leaving the scene.

This is a developing story, Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.