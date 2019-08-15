911 calls released after 1-year-old nearly drowns in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 1-year-old boy was resuscitated after almost drowning at a home in Orlando in Orange County.

First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue said the boy was revived by family and neighbors before crews arrived at the home on Royal St. George Drive on Monday.

"Ma'am, don't hang up OK? I have..Ma'am, take a big deep breath and tell me what happened OK," a 911 operator said.

"Ma'am is he awake and breathing? Yes or no?"

"I don't know I can't go out there sir," a caller told the dispatcher.

Sky 6 captured where it happened but not how the heart-wrenching moment unfolded during a birthday celebration.

"Oh my God tell them to please run through the gate," a caller said to the operator.

Only seconds stood between a family trying to revive the toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool.

It was an incredibly scary moment and a close call for the parents whose toddler was pulled from the pool.

"He drowned in the pool, he is breathing right now, he is gurgling water," the caller said.

First responders have not said much about how this incident happened.

The child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said the child is doing fine.

More children die of accidental drowning in Florida than in any other state.



