911 calls released from night of officer-involved shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released audio recordings give the details of the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Orange County on Feb. 13.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called to Citra Circle apartments in Windermere on a report of a domestic situation between Laforest Gray and his wife.

911 calls and law enforcement and witness interviews obtained by News 6 detail the frantic moments before and during the shootout between police and the 24-year-old, who streamed the exchange live on social media.

In an interview one deputy said she felt attacked.

"I was in fear for my life I thought he was trying to kill us," she said. “The whole time his phone was up in his left hand so the entire time he had his phone up, he was basically just yelling at us saying profanities this and that."

911 calls released from that night were equally nerve-wracking.

"911 help us! Help us! There is a man beating up a woman in the road here and she is saying she can't breathe."

At one point the anonymous caller is heard yelling for Gray to stop hurting his wife. The caller can be heard telling Gray police were called.

Court documents said Gray began getting defensive and took cover behind a vehicle while actively shooting at the deputies. Deputies returned fire and took cover behind their vehicle.

This comes after Gray recently sent a handwritten letter to the judge to request all the charges filed against him be dropped.

Gray claimed he and his wife were “role playing” when the shootout occurred.

Gray remains jailed at the Orange County jail on charges that include attempted murder of a police officer. His trial is set to begin in July.



