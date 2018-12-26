911 dispatcher helps neighbor do CPR on 1-year-old pulled from pool

ORLANDO, Fla. - During a frantic 911 call after a 1-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at an Orlando home on Christmas Day, a dispatcher helped guide a neighbor through the CPR process.

The child's mother called 911 Tuesday at about 3 p.m.

"My 1-year-old fell in the pool, somebody's doing CPR on him," the mother said.

Between sobs, she told the dispatcher that the boy was not responding and didn't appear to be breathing.

Audio of the call released Wednesday showed that at that point, the mother handed the phone to another woman who was able to relay CPR instructions to a neighbor who was trying to save the boy.

"He's just pumping, he doesn't know (CPR)," the woman said.

The dispatcher then began guiding the woman through the process, step by step.

"I need him to place his hand on his forehead, the other hand on his neck and tilt the hand back," the dispatcher said.

The woman then echoed the directions to the man.

"Pinch his nose closed and completely cover his mouth with your mouth then blow two regular breaths into the lungs," the dispatcher said.

At that point, the man can be heard in the background saying the child was gurgling.

When it came time to do chest compressions, the dispatcher counted out loud to make sure the compressions were being done at the correct pace.

"Pump the chest hard and fast 30 times, at least twice per second. Let the chest come all the way up between pumps," the dispatcher said.

A man can be heard wailing in the background, "I'm so sorry."

Moments after the dispatcher and the woman finish counting, first responders arrived at the home on Bonifay Avenue and the five-minute 911 call ends.

Authorities said the boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children to be treated. His condition is unknown.

