96-year-old veteran 'Flosses' for his birthday in viral video

A 96-year-old man is keeping up with the times and winning the internet with his own version of the wildly popular Floss dance.

Chuck Franzke, a World War ll veteran, showed off his moves in a tweet posted Christmas Day, which was just before his birthday, proving to everyone he's still got it, according to InsideEdition.com.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, an organization that flies veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C., posted the video, which went viral.

“I was doing the Floss,” the former Navy pilot told InsideEdition.com. “I saw it on the internet. I did the same dance twice before and decided to branch out a little bit.”

It’s the third year the Wisconsin resident has decided to bust out some moves for his birthday, but his passion for dancing is nothing new.

“Many years, I jitterbugged in the '30s and '40s,” Franzke said.

It's not Franzke's first time going viral, either.

Wisconsin #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck put on his dancing shoes in the spirit of the holidays...on the eve of his 95th birthday. Happy holidays to all! #honorflight pic.twitter.com/XoVtBiSO5f — Honor Flight MKE (@SSHonorFlight) December 15, 2017

When Karyn Roelke, who works with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, had Franzke record his first video for the organization's Twitter page, she said a “star was born,” according to InsideEdition.com.

“He wants to keep it up as long as possible,” Roelke said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.