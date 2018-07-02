Man fatally shoots dog during attack in Flagler neighborhood, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man was forced to shoot and kill a dog on the loose after it attacked him in a Flagler County neighborhood, deputies said.

James Armes, 69, was walking his dog on Westchester Lane in Palm Coast when two German shepherds started to approach them. One of the dogs then attacked, trying to bite him and his dog, Armes told deputies.

Armes opened fired on the loose dog for protection, killing it.

The two German shepherds had escaped from the backyard of a nearby home, their owner told deputies.

Armes was acting in self-defense and had a concealed weapons permit, deputies said.

“This is an unfortunate tragic neighborhood situation. While we never want to hear about the killing of an pet, pet owners must be responsible and watch over their animals,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you know your pet to be aggressive, it is your responsibility to keep them on your property or on a leash.”

