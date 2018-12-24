Some companies are giving homemade a whole new meaning

Many people look for the “Made in the USA” label when they shop, but some companies are now going a step further. Not only are their products made in America, they’re grown and sewn here.

It’s a new, local industrial revolution of sorts. Consumers can actually trace where their material came from and where it was made.

From an Alabama cotton field to the local harvesting, processing equipment, cutting and sewing to the store and online orders, everything at Red Land Cotton is grown, sewn and processed not only right in the U.S, but all around a regional location.

“We love it. We take a lot of care in what we're doing,” said Mark Yaeger, the co-founder of Red Land Cotton.

The family-owned company can actually trace each luxury sheet, towel and bedding item you order back to the actual American cotton field where the cotton was picked.

“We feel it adds a level of quality and it adds the level of heart to our product,” said Anna Brakefield, who co-founded Red Land Cotton with Yeager, her father.

Similar to the farm-to-table concept, we found companies popping up across the country showing you exactly where in America every scrap of material came from and where it was made.

Consumers are looking for it, too. A survey by Cotton Incorporated found 65 percent are interested in buying clothing grown and manufactured in the U.S.

Atwood McIntosh, the founder of Homegrown Cotton, grows the material for his company’s polo shirts on his family’s U.S cotton farm.

“By creating something (as) local as possible, you keep all the money local instead of it, you know, going halfway around the world,” McIntosh said.

The shirts are sewn and manufactured regionally. McIntosh predicts you’ll be seeing more products sourced exclusively on a very local level.

