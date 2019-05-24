AAA will tow your car for free this Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - In an effort to combat drunken driving, AAA is offering to tow vehicles for free if the owner is too intoxicated to get behind the wheel during the Memorial Day weekend.

The Tow to Go service will be available starting Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246) to have their vehicle towed to a location within a 10-mile radius.

"More than 2 million Floridians will hit the road this holiday weekend, but some may not make it home safely if they drive impaired," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "If you plan to party this weekend, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts. If you do not have a safe ride home, call AAA. We'll provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle."

The service is based on the availability of drivers and it could be halted during severe weather conditions.

For more details, including Tow to Go dates for the remainder of the year, click here.

