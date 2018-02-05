News

Aaron Gordon withdraws from Slam Dunk Contest

Magic forward strains left hip flexer

By Shannon McLellan - Social Media Producer
Headline Goes Here

Aaron Gordon.

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Air Gordon" will not be making a comeback this NBA All-Star weekend.

The Orlando Magic forward has withdrawn from the Slam Dunk Contest due to a strained left hip flexor.

Gordon has missed four straight games with the Magic due to the injury. 

The 22-year-old was selected to make his third appearance at the Slam Dunk Contest this year. He would have been competing against Dennis Smith, Larry Nance Jr., and former Magic teammate Victor Oladipo.

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Gordon in the contest, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.