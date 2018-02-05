Aaron Gordon withdraws from Slam Dunk Contest

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Air Gordon" will not be making a comeback this NBA All-Star weekend.

The Orlando Magic forward has withdrawn from the Slam Dunk Contest due to a strained left hip flexor.

Gordon has missed four straight games with the Magic due to the injury.

The 22-year-old was selected to make his third appearance at the Slam Dunk Contest this year. He would have been competing against Dennis Smith, Larry Nance Jr., and former Magic teammate Victor Oladipo.

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Gordon in the contest, according to ESPN.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will not play tonight at Miami due to a strained left hip flexor. It is the fourth straight game he has missed.



In addition, Gordon has withdrawn from the Slam Dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) February 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.