Abandoned newborn found in woman's restroom, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An abandoned newborn baby was found in a woman's restroom, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 3:14 a.m. Saturday to a rest area at 11400 SW Southbound I-75 regarding the abandoned newborn baby boy being found.

The infant was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are seeking information on the abandonment of this newborn and are asking if anyone has any information to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542.

Deputies said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP, or submit tips at ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, reference 17-145 in the tip.

"A 'Safe Haven' law was enacted in Florida to eliminate the tragedies resulting in the abandonment of newborn babies," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "This law allows parents to leave their unharmed newborn babies, who are not more than one week old, with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a firefighter at any fire station in Florida."

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.