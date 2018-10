ORLANDO, Fla. - Double murder suspect Markeith Loyd is expected to be back in an Orange County courtroom Wednesday morning for another hearing.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

It's unclear what will be discussed at the hearing. Several motions have been filed since a hearing last month.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

