Accused exposer could have more victims, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of exposing himself to multiple girls could have more victims, which is why Orange County deputies say they're asking residents to take a good look at his picture and report any suspicious incidents.

Wilfredo Nazario Jr., 35, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Detective Carlos Robles said deputies caught Nazario in the act Thursday as he was inappropriately touching himself in front of a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl as they were at a bus stop on West Oakridge Road.

"(The victims) were astonished about what happened. Obviously, it's something that (they) shouldn't be going through ... and unfortunately now these girls have to live with that," Robles said.

Robles said detectives had been conducting surveillance on Nazario since February, when a 13-year-old girl said a man in a red sedan committed a lewd act in front of her as she was walking to Union Park Middle School.

Video showed the man, later identified as Nazario, removing the license plate from his vehicle before he approached the girl, according to authorities.

Robles said detectives will investigate any and all tips from the public involving Nazario. Based on the way he operates, it's possible that he could have more victims, according to authorities.

"We again just ask the public to come forward. Anything that they think that they have, we'll get to it as thorough as we've done with all these investigations," Robles said.

Deputies on Friday reminded parents to talk to their children about avoiding potential predators.

"We always ask the parents, instruct your kids, have conversations with them, ask them how their day went and encourage them to walk in groups so they can call us if they need anything and to be aware of their surroundings as well," Robles said.

All three victims reported the incidents to authorities.

Anyone with information concerning Nazario or any similar cases is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

