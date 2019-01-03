Catch him if you can: Accused motorcycle thief's helmet makes for ironic arrest

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An accused motorcycle thief's challenge was answered by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office when they arrested him on Monday.

The helmet worn by the suspect, Mark Thomas Cassin Jr., was emblazoned with the phrase "Catch Me if You Can," the title of a 2002 movie about a con artist who leads authorities on an extensive chase across the world.

The film's main character is based on real-life con man Frank Abagnale Jr. In the movie, he was played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The character is eventually arrested.

"This guy obviously watched the movie 'Catch me if You Can,' but he must not have watched it to the end," FCSO officials said in Facebook post.

Mark Thomas Cassin Jr.

Investigators said Cassin was arrested after fleeing from authorities multiple times when a deputy in an unmarked car recognized him and followed him to work. The motorcycle was stolen out Davie and Cassin was operating it with a suspended license, according to officials.

Cassin is being held at the Flagler County Jail. Authorities said they eagerly obliged his helmet's request.

"Our answer to Cassin's question? 'WE DID!' You should never taunt FCSO," they said.

