Accused killer awaits transfer to face charges of dismembering boyfriend

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies in two Central Florida counties made an arrest in a murder investigation involving a decomposing body found inside an RV.



On Monday, Penny Pospisil awaited transfer to Sumter County where, in August, investigators say the 47-year-old was living in an RV park with her boyfriend Anthony Mitchell.



Deputies said Pospisil began telling neighbors Mitchell had died.



Deputies said Pospisil then drove the RV 160 miles to a campground at Wickham Park in Melbourne.

Just like in Sumter, investigators said the neighbors complained about a foul smell.



Melbourne police were called to investigate in December after they said Pospisil abandoned the camper and did not pay her lot fee.



Police said inside Pospisil's RV they found Mitchell's dismembered body in the advanced stages of decomposition.



Investigators concluded Pospisil murdered her boyfriend in August in Sumter County. Authorities said she later dismembered the 55-year-old man to cover up the slaying while she continued living in the camper.



Other campers at Wickham Park reacted to Pospisil's arrest this week.



"It's unfortunate that things like this do happen but it's the nature of the beast and where we live today," Mark Byrd said.



Investigators have not released a motive.



If convicted, Pospisil could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.